WOMEN1

The City of Madisonville presented a proclamation to the Hopkins County Business & Professional Women’s Group during their regular city council meeting. The proclamation recognizes and honors all working women for the week. It will be marked as “Kentucky Professional Women’s Week” starting Oct. 16.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.