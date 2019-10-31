The rain forecasted for this morning won't stop costume-wearing kids from coming to your doorstep tonight. Throughout Hopkins County, trick-or-treaters will be braving the elements to get their deserved reward -- candy.
Despite the call for rain for most of the morning and temperatures steadily dropping throughout the evening -- thanks in large part to wind gusts expected to reach 25 to 30 mph -- most communities are moving forward with scheduled Halloween events in the county.
Madisonville is sticking with its 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. designated trick-or-treat time, despite the forecast.
"I know several have asked if we were going to change the date; as I understand it, it might be cold, but I think it's going to quit raining at 1 p.m.," said Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue.
Elsewhere in Hopkins County, trick-or-treating will follow suit with only minor changes to schedules.
po Each municipality stressed staying warm and cautious throughout the night.
"We want all of our citizens to be cautious of vehicles, and with the weather, to wear appropriate clothing to stay warm," said Nortonville's City Clerk Julie Sellers. "We wish that everybody has a safe and happy Halloween."
Earlington said that they were sticking with their normal trick-or-treating plan as well.
"Southern Baptist Church will be over here at our fire department from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.," said Earlington City Clerk Rachael Ruffin.
Nebo Mayor Karen Lantrip also cautioned those out and about to dress appropriately.
"I think the rain is supposed to be over before trick-or-treating," she said. "But, it's supposed to be cold, so bundle up. Wear something reflective so people can see you, and do be careful."
A few of the cities will be hosting events in their City Halls.
White Plains had planned for trunk-or-treat outside, but because of the cold, they set up inside their community center. Officials said that they wanted to create a community event.
"We have invited the trunk-or-treaters to come inside the community center, and we are still on," said White Plains' City Clerk Krista Geer.
St. Charles will be handing candy out in their City Hall but will also have a community dinner with hot dogs, chili and drinks, said Mayor Shelia Suttles.
"We figured we'd feed them supper," she said. "With it being wet and cold, I ask that people have flashlights or something reflective if they're walking on the road."
Other Halloween events planned include:
• Hanson will have trunk-or-treat at the Hanson United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Mortons Gap's trunk-or-treat is located at its city park between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
• Nebo Baptist Church will have trunk-or-treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat Times
• Madisonville: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Dawson Springs: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Hanson: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Earlington: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Nortonville: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Mortons Gap: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Nebo: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• White Plains: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (At Community Center)
• St. Charles: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
