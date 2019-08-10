Food scores through Aug. 8
(Priority now replaces the word "critical" and requires a follow-up inspection)
• Oasis Southwest Grill 96; Priority violation requires follow-up
No certified food protection manager
No protocol for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea or clean-up kit
Food spillage in bottom of prep cooler
Water standing in bottom of cooler
• American Legion Post #6 99
No certified food protection manager
• Domino's 99
Hand washing signs needed at hand sinks
• Salvation Army Kitchen 98
Scoop handle touching food product
Eggs stored above other food product
• Papa John's 96
Scoop handles touching food product
Pan bottoms touching food product
Lights out in walk-in & kitchen areas
No certified food protection manager
• Long John Silver's 98
Floor tile needs repairing in some areas
Grease spillage around and beneath deep fryers
Ceiling tile need replacing in some areas
Spillage on floor in walk-in
• Cobb's Rolling Smoke BBQ (New Food Wagon) 100
• White Plains Community Center 100
• Ideal Market Deli (W.P.) 100
• Pappy's 99
No soap or towels at hand sink
• Huck's Deli (south main) 93
No certified food protection manager
No protocol for vomit/diarrhea clean-up or clean-up kit (PRIORITY) follow-up
Single service product stored on floor
Employee putting on new gloves without first washing hands (PRIORITY)
Hood vents need cleaning
• Madisonville Health & Rehab Kitchen 100
• Days In Breakfast 100
• Applebee's 99
Floor tile need repairing in some areas
• Ideal Market Deli (Anton Rd) 100
• Ideal Market Deli (Center St.) 100
• Ideal Market Deli (Hanson Rd.) 100
• Ideal Market Deli (Princeton Rd) 99
Inside of microwave needs cleaning
• Big City Market & Coffee Bar 100
• Quality Quick Deli (South Main) 91 Follow-up required
No protocol for vomit/diarrhea clean-up or clean- up kit (PRIORITY)
Equipment stored in hand sink
Eggs improperly stored
Uncovered food in cooler
Ceiling tile missing in kitchen
No lid on ice machine
Drink nozzles need cleaning
Employee drink containers in food prep area (PRIORITY)
Some food items in coolers without date labeling (PRIORITY)
• Quality Quick Deli (South Main) Follow-up inspection 99
Uncovered food in cooler
• Tradewater Pointe Kitchen 99
Wiping cloths improperly stored
• Madisonville Meal Prep 100
• Dairy Queen (D.S.) 99
Food spillage in bottom of cooler
• Huck's (South Main) Follow-up Inspection 99
No certified food protection manager
