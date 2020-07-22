Heavy rains that hit Hopkins County Tuesday causing flash flooding could be a reoccurring problem this week, according to an Evansville meteorologist.
WFIE Channel 14 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons said citizens should expect at least an inch or two of rainfall this week due to the stationary front moving along western Kentucky.
Today, daytime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s, which will lower to 72 degrees by the evening. A 50% chance of scattered rain showers are anticipated in the morning.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the high 80s and low 70s degree range, according to data provided by the Weather Channel. A significant chance of rainfall is anticipated throughout the remainder of the week.
While temperatures slightly cool down from last week’s scorching heat index, the humidity levels continue to skyrocket. Humidity levels in Madisonville will remain around 70%.
According to Lyons, a high percentage of humidity in the air is likely to rekindle scattered thunderstorms and cause more rain to fall.
“When the humidity is high, thunderstorms drop more rainfall,” said Lyons, who added the area has experienced a wetter year than those in recent history.
Usually, July only receives four inches of rain in total on average, he said. This month, some areas have received up to four inches of rainfall in one week.
“In some places, they’ve gotten months’ worth of rain,” Lyons said.
If citizens are outdoors either for leisure or employment, they should be vigilant of weather-related news throughout this month, according to Lyons. Thunderstorms can happen quickly and sporadically throughout the area, he said.
“The sun can be shining in Greenville, and Madisonville can be underwater,” Lyons said.
In response to high temperatures this month, the Hopkins County Health Department released an infographic on their Facebook page to educate citizens on common signs and treatments of heat-related illnesses.
The health department cautions citizens to remain vigilant and cautious of contracting a sunburn, heat rash or heat cramps. These afflictions are typically not serious, and remedies can be found on the health department’s Facebook page.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion are serious and should be observed diligently, according to the health department, who offered the following tips and advice.
• an individual might be suffering from a heat stroke if they experience the following symptoms: body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, hot, red skin, strong pulse, headache, dizziness and confusion, nausea or frequently passing out.
• a heat stroke is a medical emergency, so citizens should contact 911 immediately if they or someone surrounding them is in need of assistance. As you wait for medical assistance, try to move the afflicted person to a cooler place and do not give that person anything to drink.
• an individual might be suffering from heat exhaustion if they experience the following symptoms: heavy sweating, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps and fainting.
• for treatment of heat exhaustion, relocate to a place with cooler temperatures, loosen any restrictive clothing and take sips of water. Contact medical emergency services if the individual’s symptoms worsen or do not cease after one hour.
If any citizen plans to conduct leisure or work-related activities outdoors, Lyons recommends completing those tasks as early as possible and taking several breaks due to illnesses spurred by hot weather conditions.
“You can dehydrate pretty quickly,” Lyons said. “Drink plenty of water and pace yourself.”
