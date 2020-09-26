A photo of a Madisonville Police Department officer helping a wheelchaired man out of the rain on Thursday has circulated social media in the Madisonville area.
The photo, taken and posted by Jamey Harris, was shared 593 times.
“MPD pushing a man in his wheelchair home in the rain because the battery died. This makes me proud of our little town,” Harris wrote in the Facebook post.
The officer in the picture, Dustin Scott, is seen in the photograph pushing a wheelchaired man while it is raining, and the man’s wheelchair battery had died, according to social media posts.
After the photo was shared, Scott credited fellow officer Tyler Gunther for his assistance as well.
I know this post has been shared a lot in the past day,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post. “I’ve been tagged a lot, but I just wanted to say that Officer Tyler Gunther also was right there with me. Officer Gunther got in his patrol car and followed closely with his lights on to keep traffic off of us. Once the traffic was clear, Officer Gunther also helped push the rest of the way.”
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan took notice of the officers.
“The actions of these officers are a perfect representation of the servant-based leadership principles that help our department earn the trust and respect of so many in our community,” Bryan said. “It’s about putting the needs of the community above our own needs. The unselfishness and compassion shown by these officers is something to be admired. Their actions bring great credit to the Madisonville Police Department and the City of Madisonville.”
