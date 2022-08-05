Blanchard’s Gracious Acres in Dawson Springs will be hosting a back to school event for school-aged children in need of supplies and a day of fun before school is back in session.
“We will have blow up slides, food trucks, activities, the animals and music,” Blanchard’s Gracious Acres Owner, Jennifer Blanchard said. “We’ll have live music from local youth, activities and games for your kiddos, give-a-ways and more.”
There will be a five dollar entry fee per person to help offset the supply costs. The event will take place this afternoon from 3-8p.m., located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs.
For more information visit the Blanchard’s Gracious Acres Facebook page.
