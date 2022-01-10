With the filing deadline for the 2022 election cycle pushed by to Friday, Jan. 25 by the state legislature, several key races in Hopkins County have begun to heat up.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will now face new comer Freddie J. Stafford in the city’s first ever non-partisan race. If no other candidates file between now and Nov. 25, those two candidates will face each other in the November primary. However, if any other contenders throw their names into the hat, there will be a primary election held for the race in May, with the top two vote getters facing-off in the primary.
Two top county officials now face competition, neither of which will require a primary. Jailer Mike Lewis, a Republican, will now face retired police officer Lydon Logan, a democrat. Hopkins County PVA Pamela Barber, a Democrat, will face former Hopkins County Jailer Joe Blue, a Republican.
In other county-wide races, several Hopkins County magistrates will face new comers during the election cycle. District 6 magistrate Charlie Beshears, a Democrat. will face James Utley in November, while District 7 magistrate Hannah Myers, a Republican, will be primaried by fellow Republican Ryan Stallins. Timothy Whitsell (D) has filed to run against Buddy Cardwell (R) for the District 2 seat currently held by Bill Rudd, who has not filed. Longtime magistrate Billy Parish has no filed for re-election, but Kim Hudson (D) has filed for that seat.
In the first ever non-partisan election for Madisonville City Council, three seats have multiple contenders seeking the election. Ward Four incumbent Amy Cruz will face Larry W. Noffsinger, while Ward Six councilmember Chad Menser will face Glenda Wade. Cruz unseated Noffsinger in the 2020 election.
The battle for the Ward Two seat will result in a primary in May as two contenders have filed to unseat incumbent Tony Space. Space will face Jimmy Young and Amy Sherman in a three-way primary, with the top two vote getters advancing to the general election in November. Space defeated Young 5,285 votes to 2,202 in a one-on-one race in 2020. Sherman ran in that race as well, but was pitted against Adam Townsend for the Ward 3 seat, which she lost in a narrow 3,529 to 3,033 race.
