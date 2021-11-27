For the last several years, the Hopkins County School district has had a New Teacher Program, helping first-year teachers and those new to the county make a smooth transition.
Alaina Lancaster, director of Secondary Instruction for the school district, said the program pairs a new teacher with a mentor, someone who is a veteran teacher in the county.
“Our hope is that they stay, that they find this, not only as someplace to work, but a home,” she said. “That they build up relationships with other teachers and feel the support from the district.”
Melissa Johnson, a first-year teacher at James Madison Middle School, said having Elizabeth Bailey, a 12-year veteran, as a mentor has been fantastic.
“It is so helpful having somebody that has been here and knows the ropes and knows where to point me where I need to go,” she said.
Bailey said she and Johnson are both seventh-grade math teachers, so they spend a lot of time co-planning.
“We can bounce ideas back and forth,” she said.
Bailey said the way she understands her role as a mentor is, she is there to guide Johnson along through her first year.
Hopkins County has 62 new teachers, whether new to the county or their first year teaching, assigned to 62 mentors.
“With that mentor, they look at a needs assessment and focus on the top priorities they feel they need as a classroom instructor,” said Lancaster.
The priorities could be in helper technology, help with infinite campus or Google Classrooms, she said. It could also be classroom management like tips on how to build relationships with students or even time management like grading papers or building lesson plans.
“Our goal is to try to pair them with someone within the same subject area or content areas in which they are teaching,” said Lancaster. “They work with them for 20 outside the classroom hours.”
Along with the one-on-one help, new teachers also participate in focus group meetings, said Director of Elementary Education Wendy Mitchell.
“We sent the new teachers [an assessment] to ask them what topics they wanted to focus on,” she said.
They meet once a month to discuss various topics, said Mitchell. In the last meeting, they focused on infinite campus and Google Classrooms. On Monday, they are going to focus on student engagement and classroom management.
After Monday, they will be halfway through the year and the mentor hours should be mostly completed, she said.
“We are going to send out another needs assessment to see how we can best support them for the remainder of the year,” said Mitchell.
They have gotten a lot of positive feedback from the focus meetings, and the new teachers have really appreciated their connection with their mentors.
Mitchell said along with the mentor program, new teachers are also given some extra financial resources to buy supplemental materials.
