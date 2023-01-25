Finding and keeping employees may be a harder prospect in today’s market than at any point in history, especially in the healthcare field where skilled personnel have had to deal with ever changing COVID-19 protocols the last several years. A new initiative at Madisonville Community College, however, is hoping to change that, at least for nurses working at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Hospital.
MCC has received the USDA Delta Health Care Service Grant, which will fund a new program that aims to help create a resiliency and retention program to aide nurses working at the hospital.
MCC will design and implement a nurse mentoring program to foster a positive workplace culture where nurses have a sense of belonging, feel supported in their professional roles, and feel valued as a person.
Program Director Sara Jones will work directly with hospital staff to deliver “train the trainer” instruction. MCC hopes the design and results of the program will be shared with other communities of interest in the Delta region.
“It is our hope that a mentoring program will create a ripple effect far beyond the arms of the program and provide needed support to enhance the resiliency of our healthcare workforce,” she said.
MCC will partner with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Jennie Stuart Health, Caldwell Medical Center, and the West Area Health Education Center to implement the project.
Part of the grant will also benefit MCC’s simulation lab. MCC has one of three healthcare simulation programs in Kentucky that is accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and is the only one accredited for interprofessional healthcare education.
In addition to the current scenarios, new scenarios will be designed that require participants to recognize and respond appropriately to signs of mental and behavioral health issues.
MCC’s nursing curriculum will be modified to better integrate mental and behavioral health concepts, including drug use and suicide.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.