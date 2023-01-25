Finding and keeping employees may be a harder prospect in today’s market than at any point in history, especially in the healthcare field where skilled personnel have had to deal with ever changing COVID-19 protocols the last several years. A new initiative at Madisonville Community College, however, is hoping to change that, at least for nurses working at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Hospital.

MCC has received the USDA Delta Health Care Service Grant, which will fund a new program that aims to help create a resiliency and retention program to aide nurses working at the hospital.

