The “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign will continue through Jan. 1, 2023 by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety.
Governor Andy Beshear said the holidays are just around the corner as Kentuckians get ready to celebrate with family and friends.
“Let’s crossover into the new year together by avoiding unnecessary tragedy,” he said. “If your celebrations include alcohol, please celebrate responsibly by booking a safe ride home or designating a sober driver.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving-related crashes tend to increase during the holidays.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said anyone under the influence of substances and who chooses to get behind the wheel puts everyone on the road in danger, including themselves.
“Together, we can avoid preventable tragedies on Kentucky roadways,” he said.
In Kentucky, 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries, and 13 deaths occurred during the Christmas and New Year holidays over the last five years.
Gray said drugs and alcohol hinder the ability to drive and affect a person’s judgment on whether they should drive.
“This is why we ask that you make a plan before drinking begins. No matter what you choose a sober friend, taxi service, or ride-booking company we want you to arrive at your destination safely,” he said.
To help prevent impaired driving-related tragedies this season, the KYTC has a few recommendations, like planning a way home before the festivities begin. If you are impaired, hire a car or taxi, call a friend or use public transportation to get home.
If someone is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements at home. The big tip is to wear a seat belt. Buckling helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
Gray said impaired driving-related crashes are 100% preventable.
“All we ask is that you make safe choices this holiday season and celebrate responsibly,” he said.
