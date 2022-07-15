Hopkins County residents can attest that not much tastes better than fresh-picked produce and locally grown fruits and vegetables, and now you can savor the flavor all year long by preserving your fresh fruits and veggies.
The Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent will be teaching community members how to properly preserve a variety of foods by offering free food preservation workshops throughout the remainder of the summer.
On Wednesday, July 20, starting at 10 a.m., you will learn how to properly jar fresh salsa and jam. This class is one of a three-part series, covering a variety of methods, from water-bath and pressure canning to drying and freezing. During this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to preserve homemade salsa, jams, and jellies. The canning technique that will be taught to use for preserving salsa and fruit preserves will be the water bath method. Most importantly, participants will gain the confidence and experience needed to safely preserve food in their home kitchens.
“Food preservation techniques from the workshops are based on new recommendations and use the safest methods,” Amanda Dame, Hopkins County Extension Office Family & Consumer Science Agent said. “By learning how to preserve food properly, residents will protect and maintain the health of their families. Each participant will take home a jar of jelly and salsa and all necessary canning materials will be provided for participants.”
Additional information is available by contacting Amanda Dame at the Hopkins County Extension office at 270-281-3650 or Amanda.dame@uky.edu.
