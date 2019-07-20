Back in Time

File photo

Another timely Hopkins County Fair photo from The Messenger archives. This young lady strikes a pose and acknowledges the judges seated in front of the stage during one of the many annual pageants associated with the fair. Even though her face isn't visible, we feel someone out there may easily recognize this "beauty" or any of the judges. In Thursday's publication, a photo from a past fair that featured a horse-pulling contest was published. Several people emailed in regarding the picture and identified the gentleman as Tom Sisk, who owned and operated Sisk Contracting for more than 50 years. His wife said Tom still works horses to this day. Eddie Payton, past fair board manager, said the photo was from 1994 when he headed the event.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.