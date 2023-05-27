Last Saturday, parents and kids gathered at Earlington City Park to enjoy a day outside and fish.
Last Saturday, parents and kids gathered at Earlington City Park to enjoy a day outside and fish.
The Union Sportsman Alliance organized the Take Your Kid Fishing Day for families in Earlington.
Loman Scarbrough, a member of the local union IUE-CWA Local 83701, said they organized the event to bring the unions and the community together and put smiles on the kid’s faces.
“We are just trying to offer opportunities to people to get them outdoors,” he said. “We just wanted everybody to enjoy the day.”
Martha Hamby, the Earlington City clerk, said they had 172 kids fish and had 30 volunteers helping out throughout the day.
“It was a very fun family day for everyone,” she said. “Every kid had a fun-filled day.”
The event was free to the community and open to anyone who wanted to enjoy a day fishing. Scarbrough said they did not have trophies to give out, and keeping the fish was not a priority.
He said people could keep the fish they caught if they wanted to, but otherwise, they were encouraged to put the fish back as quickly as possible. He said they were still pleased with the number of people who came out to enjoy the day.
Along with Union Sportsman Alliance and IUE-CWA Local 83701, Hopkins County Sportsmen and Sportswomen Club, Inc., GE Aerospace, Clark Distributing, Whitaker Trucking, Winding Creek Bait & Tackle, the City of Earlington, and K&J Farms helped throughout the day.
