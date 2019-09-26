Two suspects in an Earlington child abuse case have been indicted by a Hopkins County grand jury on seven total felony counts.
Indictments unsealed Wednesday charge Hannah Harrell, 21, with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal abuse. Caleb Cobb, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities say Cobb watched over Harrell's two sons on Friday, Aug. 8, while she was at work. The indictment accuses Cobb of "intentionally causing serious physical injury" to both of them while she was away.
The indictment against Harrell said she "intentionally abused another person or permitted another person of whom she has actual custody to be abused" by leaving the boys with Cobb.
It adds that Harrell "was in conscious disregard of a substantial and justifiable risk that the (children) would be assaulted."
That accusation apparently is based on court statements filed by Hopkins County Sheriff's Detective Joseph Stratton. They provide graphic details of Cobb's actions at the Quail Run Apartments.
Stratton wrote that Harrell "personally witnessed the boyfriend strike both of the youth in the mouth on Aug. 7." Harrell reportedly talked with Cobb about his actions "but eventually dismissed it."
The next day, Stratton wrote, Harrell left the boys with Cobb while she went to work, despite knowing that "the boyfriend had a pending assault case with a different juvenile." Authorities have not offered details about that case, and the indictment does not mention it.
Cobb reportedly called Harrell during the day and said of one boy, "I got his (expletive)" for making a mess in an upstairs room. But Stratton wrote that Cobb also expressed concern about possibly disciplining the
See Charges/Page A6
boys too severely.
When Harrell came home from work, Cobb reportedly told her that the boys were asleep upstairs. Then he asked for the car keys and left. After a short time, Harrell reportedly went upstairs and found blood on a bed and in other parts of the bedroom.
Both children were flown by helicopter to Nashville later that evening for emergency treatment. At the time, they were 32 and 18 months old. Cobb was arrested the following day in a field near White Plains.
Cobb told law officers that one of the boys struck the other with an object - perhaps a toy gun or TV remote. Then Cobb claimed he passed out at the bottom of a stairway. Stratton concluded the explanation was "misleading."
During an arraignment hearing for Harrell on Friday, Sept. 6, Hopkins County Judge Bill Whitledge said several texts between the suspects were deleted.
Cobb remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $501,000 total bond. Harrell is held on $250,000 bond.
Other grand jury indictments unsealed Wednesday included:
• Danny Massey, 48, and Dustin Massey, 22, of White Plains for kidnapping two people and tampering with a witness. The father and son are charged with abusing two people at a home for hours on Thursday, July 11.
• Tommy McElveen, 31, of Henderson for first-degree robbery at a rural home on Friday, July 5. He was arrested after a chase up Interstate 69 to Henderson by someone at the scene.
