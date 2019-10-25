How To Choose A Carpet Cleaner Keeping carpet clean can be a big job

Carpeting has many advantages. It adds to the character and "feel" or a room while also protecting your floors. Keeping carpet clean can be a big job that many don't want to approach themselves. That's when you turn to a professional.
Keeping your carpet plush, soft, clean and looking and smelling good is paramount to making sure they last as long as possible. Regular cleaning will help your carpet maintain its beauty and texture, and keep your home looking its best. To get the best possible cleaning, you may want to enlist the help of a professional.
A good carpet cleaning company will be able to remove spots and stains. These companies can even often revive an older carpet by using special equipment and processes.
Here are some things to keep in mind when selecting a carpet cleaner.
Professional staff
A floor-cleaning company should have a professional appearance and demeanor. There are few regulations on cleaning businesses, so the professionalism of each company can vary widely.
Keep in mind, you will be bringing these cleaners into your home, so ask the company pertinent questions and make sure you are comfortable with their staff and process before hiring them.
Proof of their insurance coverage is a must. If the company doesn't have insurance, you'll be responsible for injuries or damage that occur while they work on your property. You should also check whether the company subcontracts services to other providers, and get to know them as well. Talk to them about their background and any special certifications they have in their industry.
Cleaning process
Processes for cleaning carpets vary. A good cleaning can be achieved using chemicals, water, steam and heavy-duty equipment. Learn about the company's process and understand why they prefer one process over another.
Verify that the chemicals are safe and nontoxic if you have children or pets. Also be sure to check that they are not using anything that would be harmful if you have certain allergies to cleaning products.
Another consideration is how long it will take the carpet to be dry enough to walk on. If you need a quick cleaning, a dry chemical can shorten the dry time considerably.
Happy customers
References from previous customers can be a big help in choosing a good cleaning company. People are usually happy to tell you when they've received good services. They'll also usually let you know if you're in for a disappointment.
Your social network is a great place to ask about carpet cleaning companies. If they have found a great service, ask for the contact information and get a quote for your own home. You can search online for information about what to expect. Look at review websites to see what customers have said about each business. Of course, maintain a level of skepticism about anything you read. Even the best cleaners can leave a customer dissatisfied, so one person's rant isn't necessarily a reflection of what you could expect.
If possible, contact the Better Business Bureau to see whether there have been any complaints filed about a business and how they were resolved.
Protection policies
As with any service, you should ask your carpet cleaning company about their service guarantees. If they miss stains and spots will they return? How about if they somehow damage your carpet or leave your home with a lingering chemical odor?
If the prospective cleaning company gives a guarantee, it's a good indication of sound business practices. So find a company with warranties and a spotless reputation, and you'll know you have found a good carpet cleaner.
