“The Masked Singer” turned out to be a year ahead of its time. In 2020, Hopkins County and most of Kentucky are turning into masked shoppers. And patients. Maybe even worshippers.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended all residents wear face masks in public beginning Monday, as the commonwealth emerges from a coronavirus shelter. But he’s stopped short of making them a requirement, so local officials won’t make them the rule of law.
“We’re not going to send a deputy out to a store because somebody’s not wearing a mask,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said during Monday’s COVID-19 online briefing.
“This is being done through the state,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton added.
That’s good news for Edward Brown of Madisonville, a young man who didn’t have on a mask when he stopped by a convenience store on East Center Street.
“It’s just like the flu,” Brown said. “We can all get over it.”
“That’s ignorant,” a young man standing next to him said.
“Think about it,” Brown continued. “I’ve been around a lot of people, and I still haven’t got the coronavirus.”
The men stood outside Stop N’ Go, which had disposable masks on sale for 99 cents. Cotton admits availability could be an issue, as masks were as hard to find as toilet paper before Beshear made his recommendation.
Bluegrass Pharmacy has made masks a fundraiser. One dollar from every purchase for $2.50 is being donated to the Christian Food Bank.
“We’ve sold close to 500 masks, I believe,” Bluegrass employee Myra Offutt said last week. “They’re not really rushing, but they’re excited that we offer them.”
Other businesses are selling bandannas and scarves as an alternative to masks.
Whitfield said businesses do have the right to refuse service based on a customer not wearing a mask.
“Stores can require you wear a mask in them,” Whitfield said Monday. “This will be: no shirt, no shoes, no mask, you can’t come in... They’re not being evil.”
After weeks of residents reporting each other for buying improper items or gathering too close together, protesters in Frankfort and other places consider a mask-free face a statement of liberty and individual rights. Yet many doctors say people’s lives are at stake.
“If we’re wearing a mask, we’re protecting ourselves as well as other people,” Dr. Wayne Lipson with Baptist Health Madisonville said during a Facebook Live briefing last week. “You’re protected from any aerosolization from a cough or sneezing from that other person.”
The Kentucky COVID-19 website includes a two-minute video showing how to fold a bandanna or scarf into a face mask, using two rubber bands for ear loops. Chamber of Commerce members can contact the main office for information on obtaining masks and hand sanitizer.
