Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that will allow many Kentuckians to breath a sigh of relief, at least when it comes to paying their annual vehicle taxes.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, vehicle production across the globe has been drastically reduced. According to the Kentucky state office of valuation, the result has been an increase in the value of pre-owned or used cars by almost 40%. That is good if you are selling a used vehicle, but not so good when it comes time to pay your car taxes.
The property valuation for the average motor vehicle in Kentucky rose from $8,006 to $11,162 in just one year. The governor said the abrupt adjustment warrants a change and under his order, for example, a Kentuckian will pay a tax amount similar to last year — if they own the same vehicle in the same condition and are living in the same county — and they will not pay taxes on the inflated value for the next two years.
“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all had enough — and today I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief ...”
According to Kentucky state law, only the General Assembly can exempt all or any portion of the property tax applied to motor vehicles. For the first time, in Senate Joint Resolution 99 (R.S. 2022), the Kentucky Senate stated that the governor has the authority to provide vehicle property tax relief, and in response, Gov. Beshear has acted quickly.
The governor said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry — they will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern’s office, that is not exactly accurate.
“The Treasury will send refund checks, not the County Clerk offices,” her official Facebook page reported. “Those refund checks must be sent no later than 180 days from February 16, according to the Executive Order. These refunds apply only to those who have paid their 2022 vehicle taxes already.”
Although March notices had already been mailed out to most vehicle owners by the time the governor’s executive order was issued, owners will not have to pay that amount when they come into the clerk’s office.
“While March notices have already been sent to vehicle owners, starting February 28, when the payment is processed, payments will be based upon the corrected (2021) value,” said the clerk’s office.
