The American Legion Junior Auxiliary Girls will be hosting their first annual Craft & Bake Sale in hopes to raise money for four local veterans in the area this holiday season. Taking place in the American Legion Center, located at 856 Legion Drive, this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., the money will go to help purchase Christmas presents as well as gifts for other holidays throughout the year.
Baked goods available for purchase range from homemade banana nut bread, assorted homemade pies, cookies, cakes, fudge, candies, oreo balls and much more. Some of the featured craft vendors will be selling Avon Tupperware, Paparazzi Red Aspen Nails, hand-sewn quilts, handmade jewelry, Pink Pineapple and more. There will be food for purchase inside the event, and the “Let’s Get Fried” food truck will be selling food outside.
All vendor fees from this event will go directly towards the local veterans programs here in Madisonville. So far, 29 different vendors have signed up to participate. Cash and credit cards are accepted. There will also be an ATM on site.
Additional information about the Program:
The Junior Auxiliary Girls are eligible to become members of the American Legion, since they are descendants of a veteran. The auxiliary program teaches these young ladies to serve their community and learn about patriotism within the community. The American Legion embraces all current and former members of the military and endeavors to help them transition into their communities. For more information about the event, please contact Dawn Walker at 270-875-3061.
