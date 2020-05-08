Hopkins County remains above the rest of Kentucky when it comes to completing Census forms.
The U.S Census Bureau shows 63.7% of local residents had responded to the count by Wednesday. The self-response rate statewide is 61.3%.
Hopkins County is approaching the percentage which responded to the last Census in 2010. That number was 65.7%.
Madisonville has moved to the top of the county in terms of response, while Mortons Gap and St. Charles are at the bottom.
“It is our understanding that many of you haven’t received an actual packet in the mail,” Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps said in a Facebook post this week. He recommended people go online to 2020Census.gov and complete the form without an identification number.
