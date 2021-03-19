Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Joshua Oliver, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Katelyn Carr, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Nathan Hanvy, 32, of Princeton, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
Amber Williams, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Westley Bosworth, 36, of Louisville, was served a warrant on Wednesday for parole violation and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and theft of identity.
