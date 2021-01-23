Baptist Health Madisonville and the Hopkins County Health Department are working to get vaccinations out as quickly as possible.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they have administered over 3,350 vaccines at Baptist Health as of Friday.
The hospital has a website set up to help those 70-years-old and older sign up for an appointment. Quinn said the hospital is a regional vaccine site and they are vaccinating people from across the state.
“We are continuing to build the schedule out as we confirm receipt of shipments, so we encourage you to check the site multiple times each day if the schedule is not showing openings,” she said.
The amount of vaccines arriving is less than what the hospital has the ability to administer, but they are hopeful, that as time progresses, the supply will catch up with the demand and they can open more spaces on the schedule, she said.
To make an appointment at Baptist Health for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.scheduleyourvaccine.com.
Quinn said the hospital had 30 COVID-19 positive patients, as of Friday morning, with seven in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 23% of the hospitals total patient population.
Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, said they have not received any more vaccines, as of Friday. They are working to administer the second dose of the vaccine to those who have already received the first dose in Tiers 1A and 1B.
“All we have in our freezer right now are booster doses for those we have already done,” she said.
Those in Tiers 1A and 1B are healthcare workers not associated with the hospital, first responders, including police, fire and jail employees and school personnel.
“We are a little bit ahead because we have already done our school systems, which is our two systems, and offered a vaccine to the three private schools in town, so we have not been granted vaccines this week,” said Beach.
Beach said she put in an order for this week, but the health department has not received it, adding when the department gets more vaccines, they will work on getting vaccines in arms as quick as possible and letting the public know.
“Our next phase is 70-plus, and if we get vaccines for that we will do it, otherwise we will support other entities, such as Baptist Health, in their mission to vaccinate 70-plus,” said Beach.
The health department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,107 in the county. There have been 2,167 recovered from COVID-19 and 114 COVID-19 related deaths in Hopkins County.
Governor Andy Beshear announced a partnership last week with Kroger leadership to increase the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky. The first regional drive-through vaccination sites in Kentucky, will open the week of Feb. 1 for those in Tiers 1A, 1B and 1C.
“These drive-through vaccination sites are fantastic news for all Kentuckians, and we’re grateful to the entire Kroger team for making it possible,” said Beshear in a news release.
More information on site locations and how to sign up will be announced on Thursday, he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Walgreen’s and CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Kentucky, they started on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
As of Friday, Walgreen’s has administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and nursing homes, according to a news release. They are on track to complete the first doses to skilled nursing facilities by Monday.
For skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky, Walgreen’s has visited 207 and administered vaccines to 19,630 residents and employees. For assisted living facilities in Kentucky, they have vaccinated 8,291 employees and residents at 129 facilities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.