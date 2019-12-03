Kentucky State Police officially began its 10th annual Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive Monday.
The drive is designed to provide nonperishable food items for families in need throughout Kentucky and will continue through Dec. 9. People who want to contribute items are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at their local post during the campaign.
For Trooper Daniel Priddy, public affairs officer for KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, this is his first time being part of the food drive.
"I'm hoping for a good turnout," he said. "There's a lot of families out there that need food and a lot of food banks that need the help."
Lawson suggests donations of nonexpired canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.
"The holidays are a time when people come together to support one another. Last year, nearly 243,000 pounds of food were donated from individuals, businesses, school groups, social clubs, scout troops and civic organizations throughout the state," he said.
For more information about the drive, visit kentuckystatepolice.org/ctc.
