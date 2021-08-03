Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Maria Cruce, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
Natalie Larkins, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Tyrese Mosby, 21, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Sunday for a parole violation.
Clinton Campbell, 31, of Hopkinsville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Samuel Holeman, 27, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Trent Teague, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Hopkins County Sherifff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Jason Adamson, 51, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking.
Dallas Rickard, 41, of Princeton, was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear.
