Freedom Forward, Inc. seeks to engage county

Typically, winter break is a time of relaxation and recuperation from a semester of hard work; however, for a group of local University of Louisville political science students, Christmas break has been a time of planning and preparation for their nonprofit organization.
In July, Executive Director Brandon Cooper and his board established Freedom Forward, Inc. Since launching, they have written grants with the hope to launch pilot programs in Hopkins County next year.
see county/page a2
"Our biggest goal is to make sure underrepresented populations are able to access the same opportunities that majority populations are," said Cooper. "Initially, that meant minority demographics like African Americans or the LGBT community. But, the more we looked into it, we started realizing that people in rural communities were also an underrepresented population, which is why we have elected to do programs in Hopkins County, plus it's where our board is from."
While studying for finals, Cooper and Freedom Forward's board members Sheraya Ellis and Hunter Graham discussed different issues they saw in Louisville and how those issues spread to other places across the state.
"We are looking to establish a board of engagement to have people in various sectors - like small business, agriculture, health-care and education," Cooper said. "One of the largest areas we want to focus on is education. We have applied for a grant to establish civic engagement programs in the high schools as well as in the community."
Freedom Forward wants to engage students in action civics. The goal is to teach young people how to drive change through the political process, and help create a better, more engaged and informed electorate, said Cooper.
"That's getting high school students involved early in understanding democratic discourse, debate, understanding how to register to vote, getting out to vote and formulating their own beliefs," he said. "We've seen (in our research ) that in rural communities, younger people don't turn out to vote as much as older people. We want to change that. We want to encourage students that are old enough to vote. We also want to engage with them throughout their high school career. When they graduate, they can go out in the world, know the importance of being involved and they can adequately do so."
The heart behind their new company is "equality," said Ellis.
"We all have a heart for equality. The whole thing comes from wanting the same resources and the same education for everybody because we recognize how important that is," she said. "We want people, no matter your race, gender, sexual orientation or creed, we want you to have the same resources that everyone else has. We want everyone in the community to understand how important it is to be involved and come together - it's all about bettering the community as a whole."
As Hopkins County natives, Freedom Forward's board members want to create a lasting impact on their community, said Cooper.
"Home is where the heart is - which is a quote everybody knows. Our initiatives are under one name, homegrown," he said. "We started thinking, if 'home is where the heart is' then the initiatives that we want to put forth, the changes we want to see, the opportunities we want to expand and the developments we want to make, they have to start at home. They have to start in the communities where our heart is. With Hopkins County being our home, we see that as a great start to try some of our programs out and hopefully expand into other rural communities in Kentucky."
Currently, the company is seeking like-minded people to join their board or donate to their cause, said Cooper.
"I think empowering diversity is a key part of moving our programs forward," he said. "Including more people of color on our team, we would love to welcome more LGBT people on our team."
Cooper invites anyone interested in joining their team or to donate to their non-profit organization, visit their website: https://www.freedomforwardinc.com/ and fill out the contact form.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.