As gas prices in Hopkins County rose to over $4.50 per gallon for regular on Thursday, with a national average of $4.72 according to AAA, Kentuckians got at least a little bit of good news as Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he planned to halt the two-cent gas tax hike state statute had set to go into effect on July 1.
“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” said Gov. Beshear. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”
Freezing the gas tax will save Kentuckians an estimated $35.4 million through mid-January of next year, Beshear said.
The state gas tax is set by statute, both in its rate and how it is calculated. The current rate of 26 cents was set to increase under a trigger, resulting in a price hike on both regular and diesel fuel. The Governor asked the Department of Revenue to file this emergency regulation, which would prevent the increase from taking effect.
But not all lawmakers are happy with the governor’s move.
“I question the manner by which Governor Beshear is proposing to address the impeding July gas tax increase of two cents,” said 4th District State Senator Robbie Mills. “While I, and the other members of the Legislature, would gladly work with the Governor to address the coming tax increase, by passing legislation that would change or freeze the tax, Governor Beshear continues to over reach his authority, by legislating by executive order. Changing a statute is the Legislature’s function. The Governor cannot just pick and choose what regulation his executive branch will enforce.”
The funds collected through the state gas tax contribute to the State Road Fund, which year to date is up 2.3%. Those funds trickled back down through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to local city and county governments, who use those funds to pave roadways.
Over the first seven months of the fiscal year, this action will reduce the budgeted Road Fund revenues by 1.6%. To make up for the lost road fund revenues, Gov. Beshear will propose using funds from the upcoming General Fund budget surplus.
“This action to provide relief to Kentuckians will have no material impact on the transportation budget and projects,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “All projects will move forward.”
Thursday’s national average of $4.72 set an all new record high, breaking the record of $4.67 that was set on Wednesday. Its a trend that experts say could be around for the rest of the summer.
“Against a backdrop of gas prices that continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump. Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The COVID factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of the best months of the year.”
For Mills, regardless of any changes that can be made at the state level, fixing the rising cost of gas is an issue that must be handled at the national level.
“Any reduction in the high gas prices would be welcomed, but the real change that the Biden administration and Democrats need to make is to return back to the energy policies that made our country energy independent just 19 months ago, when gas was $2.19 a gallon, not $4.50!” he stated.
Governor Beshear’s office also reported on Thursday that he was conferring with Attorney General Daniel Cameron about issuing a state-wide state of emergency declaration. By doing so, the governor could activate the state’s price gouging statute, hopefully helping to prevent gas stations from increasing prices to take advantage of the current situation.
