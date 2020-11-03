Early voting in Hopkins County concluded on Monday with a total of 16,509 people casting ballots thus far.
These numbers include votes cast by an absentee mail-in ballot and in-person voting that began on Oct. 13 and concluded Monday across the county.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, the total turnout for early voting is 46% of the total registered voters in the county.
Early voting finished where it began in Madisonville with 1,255 voters coming out on Monday to the Ballard Convention Center at the Fairgrounds. There was also the last drive-thru voting on Saturday — with 708 taking part, said Cloern.
“I think we will see a huge turnout (today),” said Cloern. “Expect longer lines but it is forecasted to be a beautiful day. But I think it is going to be super busy.”
Seven polling places will be open today in a 12-hour window from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., including the Archery Complex in Madisonville, the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, the Dawson Springs Library, the Elks Lodge in Madisonville, the Rizpah Temple in Madisonville, Nortonville City Hall and Nebo Community Center.
On Monday, Cloern said clerk’s office employees and volunteers were busy getting each voting location ready.
All voters are asked to have their IDs ready when they go to the polls and Cloern suggested reading glasses for those that need them to vote on the paper ballot.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.