Those affected by the December tornado disaster are eligible for free crisis counseling services, thanks to FEMA funding available now through Jan. 15, 2023.
Counseling is available for all residents living in the following counties, Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
Those seeking the free service should contact Kentucky’s 211 line. The three-digit telephone number dialed from anywhere in Kentucky connects residents to health and human services agencies that can provide help to individuals and households recovering from the tornadoes.
Counselors meet with both adults and children affected by the disaster in non-traditional settings such as shelters, homes and community buildings — not in clinical or office settings. They provide emotional support, education, basic crisis counseling and may refer survivors to local resources and disaster relief services in their own area.
All services are anonymous, and no records or case files are kept. Counselors usually live in the disaster area and are sometimes survivors themselves.
Children typically look to their caregivers for support and to learn how to cope with trauma. This is a good time to listen to the children, understand what they’re feeling, and reassure them their feelings make sense because what they experienced was scary and difficult for them.
Some counseling is offered individually, helping the survivors understand their reactions and review their options. Group sessions may be led by trained crisis counselors who offer skills to help those in the group cope with their situations and reactions.
The Crisis Counseling program is administered through a partnership between FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Mental Health Services (SAMHSA).
SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990 provides crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters, 24/7 with someone available every day of the week, all-year long.
For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster
