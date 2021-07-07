The Madisonville City Council met Tuesday coming off the weekend’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park events that were still one of the highlights of discussion.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said the comments the city has received have shown the events were successful.
“We want to give credit to the city team, who definitely stepped up and took control,” he said, adding that some comments applauded the organization of the event and compared it to larger city events, which Cotton said was due to not only the organization but the amenities such as shuttle transport from the parking lot to the event and hospitality.
“Our community stepped up and showed true hospitality to those who were visiting in the community,” he said. “Over 20,000 people attended and we are really excited to see what the concrete numbers come out to be.”
The council also received an update on the work the World Changers did on homes in Madisonville and in Hopkins County from June 28 to July 3.
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Charlie Young, who volunteered as a construction coordinator for the work being done on homes, the group did work on 13 homes in Hopkins County with seven of those being in Madisonville.
“We did everything from roof repair in Nortonville and ... several other projects like ramps and paintings,” Young said. “We look forward to having this opportunity again.”
World Changers had 120 kids volunteer to work on homes as well coming from the local area, from other states including Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri and some from other parts of Kentucky.
“They were a positive influence and they were impressed with Madisonville and the surrounding area,” said Young. “We would like to start the process a little bit earlier next time.”
Also at the meeting the council:
Gave permission to close a portion of Sugg Street between Main Street and the railroad tracks on Thursday, July 15 from 4-8 p.m. for the Summer Sip and Shop event.
Gave permission to close a portion of Elm Street on Aug. 6-8 for the Summer Sizzler Basketball Tournament.
