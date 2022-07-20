During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates met to go over a long list of projects, agreements, contracts and resolutions to review for acceptance.
First on the list was that of The Long Term Recovery Group project that is taking place in Barnsley.
On the land, which used to be an old landfill, a building was erected to store materials for tornado victims and projects to help these people. According to Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., the building was put up very quickly and is already being used for storage. Once the need for tornado victim storage is no more, the building will revert back to the county and can be used in whatever way the county sees fit. There was a motion made to accept this as such and it was a unanimous yes from the court.
The other item was that of Resolution 2022-17, the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Establishing the Purchase/ Pennyrile Workforce Consortium. According to Whitfield, this is something that the county has been doing for many years. This includes 17 counties working together, and coming together for workforce development trainings. The Resolution needed to be voted on to continue, motion passed.
Final item that was voted on was that of the Fema Public Assistance Grant. Whitfield stated that this exact contract is already going on right now, but because it will continue into the next fiscal year, court needed to vote to approve its continuance. Motion passed.
