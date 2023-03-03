In the second meeting of the year, the Hanson City Commission worked its way through several, the first being a discussion about joining the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) so city employees would qualify for state retirement.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said it is hard getting people who want to stay with the city, and having a pension would be a good incentive.
“I think we are along well enough that we can afford to give our employees this,” he said. “Most of the towns have gone to it. I think it is time we got on board.”
Through the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS), the KPPA offers all municipal and county governments in Kentucky the opportunity to enroll all fulltime employees in the state pension system. When it elects to do so, the city will be responsible for paying part of the cost.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said it sounds like a lot because the city has to put in 26.79% per person, and the employees put in 6%. She said 5% goes towards retirement and 1% goes towards life insurance during retirement.
“It is going to be about $60,000 annually for five employees,” said Pearson.
The commission approved to join and heard the first reading of the ordinance that will make the decision official. The second reading will be during the March meeting.
Epley also brought to the commission the idea to change out one old lawn mower every year so everything doesn’t break down all at once.
He said they had three bids, and all of them were within $100-200 of each other. He thought the best purchase would be the John Deer lawn mower with Michelin wheels for $12,129.81. The commission approved the purchase.
“We will try this out, and next year, we will bid them out again for the next one,” said Epley.
The commission also approved the start of Phase 1 of water line replacement with the bidding out of water line installations for 260 and Compton Road.
Pearson said this is for the upgrades to the water lines through the Clean Water Construction grant from money provided by the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
The commission approved to start and bids for the project will go out soon.
Jesse Breedlove, chief of the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department, asked the commission to work with the department to create burn permits or some way everyone in the city can notify the department when they are burning. Burn season is going on right now through April 30.
“Yesterday, we had 10 fire departments out in the county working fires,” he said.
He clarified that burn season means people can’t burn within 150 feet of the wood line until 6 p.m. and it has to be extinguished by 6 a.m.
“Any time you burn, we just ask that you call dispatch that way they know it is a controlled burn, so if somebody does see smoke, they don’t call 911,” said Breedlove.
In other news, the commission:
• the mayor told the commission that they were ready to advertise bids for a truck the commission surplused a few meetings ago.
• approved to install a 24-inch drain tile on Adams Street for $940 where the road becomes flooded every time there is hard rain.
• approved the installation of sewer taps at the industrial park, for the fire department, at Mill Stone Way, and the end of Hanson Road.
• agreed to join the Pennyrile Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan through the Pennyrile Area Development District which would include Hanson in any disaster plan PADD comes up with.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at Hanson City Hall.
