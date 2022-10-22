Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
David Andrew Charles was charged, October 20, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
James A. Massey, was charged, October 20, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Lee Booth, was charged, October 20, 2022, for careless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence, and possession of open alcohol container in the vehicle.
Thomas Frederick Jacques, was charged, October 20, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, improper passing and careless driving.
