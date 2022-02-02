The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will start accepting bids for lawn and maintenance companies to perform work for county residents who have been neglecting to take care of their properties time and time again over the past few years.
According to Community Development Director, Will Coursey, this has been ongoing for quite some time and it is unfair to the neighbors who have to live next door to such eyesores. Some of these people have been going all summer long and by the time something gets done it requires a bush hog to clean it up. Coursey says that they have been trying for years and people are not maintaining their yards. It is time that the neighbors get some relief on this, as it is having detrimental affects on the neighbors in these areas.
“These are people, it’s not that they can’t, it’s that they won’t. It’s leaving us in a bad situation, but some cleanup has got to be done,” Coursey said.
All work done will be setup as an hourly bid, as each property is different in size and workload. Once the work is done they will invoice the county and then seek reimbursement from the homeowner. If the homeowner refuses to pay a lean will be placed on their property.
It is important to note that at this time, this will only affect those in the county, not residents within the city limits. This clean-up project is looking to get started sometime in April, before spring and summer hit.
“I’m all for it,” Magistrate Bill Rudd said. “I want to see aggressive action on this.”
