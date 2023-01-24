There will be a Fair Chance Employer Forum, Thursday from 7:30 to 10a.m., at the Hopkinsville Community College for all those who are looking to get back into the workforce.
The forum will address what it takes to be a fair chance employer, what to expect when working with employees on the road to recovery, and the first step in developing a plan to create a recovery friendly culture.
Fair Chance Employment is about offering employment opportunities to those who have been incarcerated or dealing with addiction or substance abuse and are trying to get themselves back on the right track.
Although the event is being held in Christian County, this free event is open to employers from Hopkins County as well.
For more information on the event search Fair Chance Employer Forum on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.