The Hopkins County Fiscal Court renewed their lease agreement with the county’s Child Support Unit Tuesday morning.
The rent amount will remain the same at $1,140, which is an amount that was agreed upon last year after the unit came to the court asking for help in finances in October 2020 when they discovered a $38,000 budget cut to all state child support units could force the local office to cut an employee.
Originally the unit was paying $2,280 for their space at the former Hopkins County Courthouse until it was cut in half.
According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., this is the only county entity housed in the former courthouse.
In other news, the fiscal court:
• received an update from newly-hired Hopkins County Code Enforcement Officer and Sheriff’s Deputy, William Coursey.
“I’m doing things a little differently as a law enforcement division to give this a little more authority,” he said. “I’ve spoken with the county attorney on how we are doing things. Since last week, we have opened 10 cases on ordinance violations here in the county.”
Coursey said notices are left at the homes and residents are given 30 days to make the corrections or be issued citations.
“A guy called this morning and thanked me profusely for sending him the letter as well,” he said. “He’s a tax holder, and he is going to use it to evict people at a residence because he’s said he has had nothing but trouble from renters and they won’t clean up the property.”
• was asked by a county resident to discontinue maintenance on Hawkins Lane — a 1,600 foot paved road where his farm is located. Whitfield said the court could not act on the matter at the meeting and that advertising would have to be done to take the road out of the county maintenance, which the court passed. Whitfield said after the advertising is done, that the discontinuing process will move forward.
• awarded Sundie Thomas a service award for her 15 years of employment in the county.
