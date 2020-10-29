Change has been the one constant for business owners amid the pandemic. And for small businesses, enduring those changes can take a combination of creativity mixed with a whole lot of determination.
Jenny Gibson, owner of Big City Market, said after reopening in June there were a lot of changes that had to be made to keep her popular Sugg Street location in business — and in compliance.
On Monday, even more changes — this time in the form of recommendations — came down from Gov. Andy Beshear, who asked residents in red zone counties to order take out instead of dining in-person to help avoid contact. He also asked individuals to work from home, if possible.
Working from home isn’t an option for Gibson and her employees.
“I think the way we operate now, we comply with everything the governor is asking us to do as a business,” said Gibson.
In March, Big City closed along with many other businesses in Kentucky to help slow the spread of COVID-19. When restrictions started easing up in June, they realized they could not function as a business without making some changes.
“There was no way for us to operate the first couple of months,” said Gibson.
One of the major changes was adding inserts for the doors so they could start taking orders off the sidewalk, meaning customers would not be allowed inside the restaurant. One door is where they order and pay, the other is for pick-up only.
Other additions included online ordering through Toast and changing the menu to items that can be prepared in bulk instead of made to order.
“The items will be good if they sit in a cooler,” said Gibson. “They have a better hold time.”
An important change for Big City was the number of employees. When they closed in March, there were six full-time employees and six part-time employees. Four of the full-time employees did not return, said Gibson.
“Two of our full-time people we knew we were going to lose them because they were having babies and then two others got jobs at manufacturing plants,” she said.
Gibson said it was fortuitous losing them when they did because Big City is a moderately priced restaurant with high volume. Being able to continue to employee so many people with a reduction in sales would have made things difficult for the business, she explained.
Choosing to go the take out window route made it easier for customers — and Gibson — to not worry about social distancing inside the restaurant.
“It is hard to get people to stay six feet away in an establishment like this,” she said. “Plus, I was concerned for our employees, for their health and we were concerned for the health of our customers.”
There are now three full-time employees and four part-time employees, with the part-time employees working two days in a row then taking off.
“The reality is this business employees far less people than it used to,” said Gibson.
Payroll costs are down, making it easier to pay fixed expenses, but sales are down about 30% as well, she said. She still has to pay the same amount of rent, utilities and other fixed expenses while being down in sales.
While COVID-19 is nothing to be thankful for, she said it has helped her reevaluate how her business was operating prior to the pandemic. She said their volume of business had gotten so big that even with 12 employees, they still felt understaffed some days.
“We don’t have people stacked up 15 people deep, waiting for grilled cheese sandwiches on the panini press,” said Gibson. “Selfishly, it has made it easier on us.”
With so few employees, employees are able to work in their stations making coffee, working the grill, in the bakery and taking orders without stepping on each other.
Mollie Robinson, the barista at Big City, said everyone has their positions and floats if they need to.
Gibson said she consulted with the health department on their set up and they view it as an office situation, where each employee is in their own office or space. It keeps them from having to wear masks near the hot grill. All employees get their temperature checked each day and wear masks when helping customers, she said.
“Some of our employees prefer to have an actual mask, and I prefer (clear shields),” said Gibson.
She said she wants the public to understand that they will continue to be open and serving customers as long as they can do so without putting anyone at risk, but they will not open the doors to any in-person dining until Hopkins County is out of the red zone.
“We each have to make decisions based on our menu, our layout, our size, our number of employees,” said Gibson.
Robinson said she misses her customers, especially not getting to to talk to them or even knowing who has stopped by unless their name is on their drink order.
“We are ready, but we don’t want to rush it,” said Robinson.
Gibson said she will continue to take everything on a day-to-day basis.
It’s all about adapting to change.
