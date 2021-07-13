The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Robert Cain, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault.
Shannon Copeland, 41, of Dawson Springs, was served a warrant on Sunday for first-degree arson.
William Abbott, 30, of Paducah, was served a warrant on Sunday for parole violation.
Jeffery Parker, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Randall Stratton, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with speeding and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Randy Payne, 69, of Providence, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Marcie Locke, 45, of Madisonville, was charged June 25 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Brian Meriwether, 48, of Pembroke, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Edwin Lacy, 56, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Jonathan Dailey, 36, of Clearwater, Florida, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence.
Jill Lowry, 42, of Crofton, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Ratliff, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Amanda Davenport, 38, of Madisonville, was charged June 10 with fugitive from another state.
David Prentkiewicz, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
David Ezell, 37, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with public intoxication, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and hitchhiking disregarding traffic regulation.
Ronald Winningham, 43, of Letchfield, was served a warrant on Saturday with parole violation.
Tyrell Bateman, 19, of Hopkinsville, was charged Saturday with engaging in organized crime.
