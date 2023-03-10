While it might sometimes seem like nothing is going on in the area, there are at least 27 construction and renovation projects either recently completed or under way around the city of Madisonville at the moment, ranging from existing businesses adding on to new businesses making plans to open locations in town.
During this week’s Madisonville City Council meeting, city building official Frank Wallace updated members on a list of ongoing building projects in the city, which include multiple new developments and construction.
Among the list of projects underway in Madisonville is the construction of three apartment buildings. Okaloosa Apartments on North Street is currently framed and drywall is being installed. Mid-Town Apartments is awaiting site approval and Belleview Apartments has begun site work.
There are also a number of single family dwellings either underway or completed around town. Three houses have recently been completed in Lakewood, while a fourth is under construction. There is another under construction in the Greystone Subdivision.
The previously announced Dunkin’ Donuts, which plans to build at the site of the former Messenger offices in downtown, is preparing site plans and architectural plans for their construction.
“We did find out that they had a sprinkler system and ran water out the back door for about 60 days,” Wallace reported.
Dunkin’ Donuts had originally planned to begin demolition on the building in November or December, but faced delays at a previous development that pushed things back in Madisonville.
Ruby Wright Concrete has been issued a building permit for the construction of a new office building and showroom near its plant on Whittington Drive, and Berry Global is working on additional office space as they look to increase their staff size.
It was also announced that Johnston Supply was in the process of renovating property at 1005 Nebo Road.
“They’re remodeling, spending a lot of money on it, putting a new roof, new front entry and new front parking lot facing Nebo Road,” said Wallace. “They will be relocating from their Wittington Drive location.”
