Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds or a key part of the relief effort for victims of disasters, natural or otherwise. But the period in which one can apply for those funds is limited, and for victims of the Dec. 10 tornado, it is quickly approaching.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11, and there is no extension planned at this time.
Roberto Baltodano, the Division B media specialist for FEMA, said FEMA provides grant money, which is money Kentuckians do have to pay back.
“This is not a federal handout. This is your tax dollars at work,” he said. “We encourage everyone who needs assistance to seek and apply that assistance.”
The money is for people affected by natural disasters to be able to make basic home repairs and to replace or repair personal property that may have been damaged or destroyed by the tornado. He said it can also be used for medical care if there were injuries caused by the disaster, to replace clothing and occupational tools.
“One thing we know about this area is that there are quite a lot of people out there with equipment and occupational tools and educational materials,” said Baltodano. “Those essential items that the person had at home and need to get back to their immediate life, that is what we help them with.”
Along with home repairs and replacing essential household items, FEMA also helps with temporary housing.
“We can provide them with funds for them to be able to pay that temporary housing while their home is being repaired,” said Baltodano.
To apply for FEMA assistance, the person applying has to live in the county, and the property being claimed has to be in the disaster area.
“You also have to be either a homeowner or renter,” said Baltodano.
Residents applying for FEMA will need to provide a photo ID to establish identity and residency. If they do not have a photo ID, they can go to the local sheriff’s office, to a judge, or someone who can issue an affidavit stating that you are who you say you are and that you resided at your residence at the time of the disaster.
“You can also bring us a piece of mail, a copy of a power bill, or an insurance policy,” said Baltodano.
He said the funds are only to be used for disaster-related expenses and not discretionary expenses like travel, entertainment, or regular living expenses.
Anyone who has not already started the application process should go ahead and start, he said.
The number of applications does help to determine the long-term recovery funding needs for the areas. Also, FEMA does not share personal information with any other branch of the government, so information will be safe.
Residents can apply for disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app for android or Apple. They can also go to one of the disaster recovery centers for help with the application.
There are two disaster recovery centers in Hopkins County, one is at Mike’s Old Pharmacy on 104 South Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway in Earlington, and the other is the Community Center at 108 West Keigan Street in Dawson Springs. For a complete list of disaster recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/drc.
