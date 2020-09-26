The City of Madisonville and the Madisonville Regional Airport Board unanimously approved the lease agreement between the two entities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System at a joint teleconference meeting on Friday.
The agreement, which is pending KCTCS approval, will allow Madisonville Community College to conduct an aviation program at the airport.
According to Jimmy Riddle, who is with the airport board, no major changes were made to the agreement, just some language clarification.
According to the lease agreement, KCTCS would gain 8,000 square feet of classroom and office space located in Hangar B at the airport with the right to the shared use of the community hangar space in Hangar B.
The lease also states that the KCTCS would have “sufficient space” in the community hangar for helicopters but did not specify how many helicopters would be housed there.
The lease states the city has incurred expenses of $48,000 that was used in constructing classrooms, office space, restroom facilities and electrical upgrades in order to make the facilities available for use by the KCTCS.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the $48,000 was spent to give temporary space until a completely new facility can be built at the airport for the aviation program.
Funding for the completely new space will be funded through a grant that was awarded to the city through the Delta Regional Authority.
According to Cotton, the award amount is around $500,000.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley announced in August the school is building a new aviation program to help the community and grow enrollment.
