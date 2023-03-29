When the Kentucky General Assembly returns for the final two days of the legislative session today, they will have the opportunity to look at overriding 15 vetoes issued by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, including one that changes how teachers would pay their union dues and another that would ban discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades.

It requires 51 votes in the house and 20 in the senate to overturn the veto, but legislators only have until the end of session of Friday to do so. If the legislature does so, the bills become law.

