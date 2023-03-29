When the Kentucky General Assembly returns for the final two days of the legislative session today, they will have the opportunity to look at overriding 15 vetoes issued by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, including one that changes how teachers would pay their union dues and another that would ban discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades.
It requires 51 votes in the house and 20 in the senate to overturn the veto, but legislators only have until the end of session of Friday to do so. If the legislature does so, the bills become law.
Senate Bill 7, co-sponsored by State Senator Robby Mills, who represents Hopkins County, would prevent unionized employees in the public sector from having union dues deducted directly from their payroll checks. The largest group this would impact would be members of the Kentucky Education Association, the group that represents the majority of the state’s school employees, although some other unions would be impacted as well.
First responders were excluded from the list. Private sector unions, such as factories, would not be affected by this bill.
“This is another step in the paycheck protection process, so that government payroll departments aren’t involved in collecting dues,” said Mills, explaining that union dues collected by governmental employer are often used by the union to support a political candidate. “SB7 is simply designed to stop the practice of public employee unions from using taxpayer funded payroll systems to collect political contributions.”
During the final month of the 2019 gubernatorial election, for example, the pro-Andy Beshear PAC Kentucky Family Values received $500,000 from Better Schools Kentucky, the PAC of the Jefferson County Teachers Association; $500,000 from the National Education Association; and $200,000 from the Kentucky Education Association. Many of those funds went to pay for advertising for candidate Beshear in the month leading up to the election.
SB7 holds that by allowing the local boards of education to collect dues from payroll, local school districts are being allowed to fund raise for political campaigns.
As the bill includes an emergency clause, if the legislature overrides the veto it could go into effect immediately, leaving local education associations scrambling to make sure they have a way to collect dues.
Mills said, however, that implementation of the bill will be based on the length of the union’s current contract.
“The implementation of SB7 (if the veto is overridden) must be no later than the end of the current collective bargaining agreement,” he said.
However, according to David Patterson, the Kentucky Education Association’s Communications Director, with the exception of Jefferson County Public Schools, the vast majority of teachers and other school employees in the state are not covered under a collective bargaining agreement. In fact, only eight districts appear to have such contracts.
That means that for most school employees, the bill takes affect immediately if the veto is overridden.
At this time the KEA is looking to move to a direct pay process where members pay the union directly by check. That would remove the board of education from the process, and allow the union to continue making political donations.
“This is a direct attack on people who voluntarily joined the KEA and chose to have their dues deducted,” said Patterson. “They can dress it up, but ultimately its an attack on teachers who have disagreed with (Republican) policies in the past. Police and fire unions have not historically had those same disagreements, and they’re not affected by this change.”
Another bill being watched closely is Senate Bill 150. This bill prohibits discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in school for students of all grades, requires school districts to forbid trans students from using the bathroom tied to their gender identities and allows teachers to refuse to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns and name. The bill would also ban all forms of gender-affirming care for transgender children under the age of 18.
Gender-affirming care includes a range of psychological, behavioral, and medical interventions “designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.” This includes hormone-related treatments that delay puberty or promote development of masculine or feminine sex characteristics.
Governor Beshear wrote in his veto message that the bill allows too much government interference in personal health care issues and removes the freedom of parents to make medical decisions for their children and personal family decisions on what names their children are called and how people should refer to them.
