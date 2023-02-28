The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville had 11 students represented in the 47th Kentucky Music Teacher All-State Ensemble Concert at Campbellsville University last weekend.
Ray Grimm, the owner of the conservatory, said the students were divided into groups based on their performance level and have been practicing since December in preparation.
“The concert is a great learning experience for the piano students because they normally learn one-on-one,” he said.
The primary skill students learn is how to listen to the other players in the orchestra.
Each group performs three selections of different styles of music on 20 digital pianos set to imitate various instruments.
“The day of the concert, students learn how to enter and leave the stage, how to state their name and the title of the pieces, and how to bow as a group,' said Grimm. “This is something most students never think about.”
In between rehearsals, students attended workshops where they got a tour through the chamber room where the organ pipes are located.
Other workshops gave students hands-on experience with percussion instruments like steel drums, marimbas, xylophones, and snare drums. There was also a how to prepare for successful practice techniques class.
“Of course, every All-State includes a Campus Tour of the University we are attending. This gives students a chance to see what the University offers and a chance to actually talk/interact with students on the campus,” said Grimm. “This is always a favorite activity for the students.”
After the concert, students are presented with certificates, t-shirts, and trophies based on the number of years they have attended all-state. He said the trophies get bigger the longer they have participated.
“I had a few new students attend this year, with many of them saying this was one of their favorite All-States they have attended,” said Grimm. “So much work, practicing, and dedication goes into the preparation for All-State, which makes me so proud of these students.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.