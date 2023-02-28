Music 1

The Conservatory of Music students who participated in the 47th Kentucky Music Teacher All-State Ensemble Concert at Campbellsville University were starting in the back row from the left Holt Redpath, Sam Dodds, Rachel Whitmer, Chase Brummer, Noah Schneider, Camden Clark. In the front row from the left are Emma Duncan, Elizabeth Ashby, Ella Logsdon, Alex Ray and Lily Solise.

The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville had 11 students represented in the 47th Kentucky Music Teacher All-State Ensemble Concert at Campbellsville University last weekend.

Ray Grimm, the owner of the conservatory, said the students were divided into groups based on their performance level and have been practicing since December in preparation.

