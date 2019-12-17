When your family has a combination of approximately 100 years of teaching experience in Hopkins County and both of your daughters have advanced degrees and are products of the Hopkins County School System -- one, now an oral surgery resident at the University of Kentucky, the other a tax attorney in Louisville -- what do you do to show your appreciation to the system that blessed your family?
Dr. Terry and Jamie Brown of Hanson chose to gift nearly 12.5 acres of their land adjoining Hanson Elementary that will be used as part of the construction of a new school in the community.
The property has been appraised at $988,480.
When the school board announced the Hanson project in October, they did not have the required amount of land needed, per state requirements. With the Brown's donation, the new school in Hanson can move forward.
"The Browns have been very good supporters of Hopkins County Schools for many years," said Board President J.W. Durst. "The board is very appreciative of this very generous donation."
The board has accepted the property and now waits the approval of the Kentucky Department of Education.
During Monday's meeting, the board unanimously approved the project application for the new school. Because the application was approved for the $16.8 million project, Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, the firm contracted for the job, will now develop its concepts of the building, said a representative from the district.
Their concepts will be based on conversations and tours they conduct around the community. After this, they will send the ideas to the district and meet with board members to determine if their designs meet the board's expectations, said the representative.
In other action from the regularly scheduled meeting:
• Durst honored a student from each school for their submission to the National Motto Art Context.
"Tonight, we have displayed in the boardroom the individual school winners, school-level winners -- elementary, middle and high -- and the overall district winner," said Durst. "For me, this is a mission field, and I believe it's important to place our trust in God to lead, teach and protect our most precious resources, our students."
Durst said that this project meant a lot to him, and he was overwhelmed by the talent the students showcased in their work. The winners will have their work displayed at their school, while grand prize winner Macey Browning from Browning Springs Middle School will have her work featured at her school and displayed in the 2020-21 Hopkins County School calendar.
"What you see in their artwork is the thought, and it just means the world to me that you can walk into any school and see that one of our students put that up there," he said. "They took the time to represent their faith, their God, and to me, that'll go for years as something that will bless me."
As grand prize winner, Browning received a check for $1,000, which was presented by Pastor Chris Manning of Madisonville First Assembly of God -- as the church donated the funds.
• presented lion chaser/ giant slayer awards to the South Hopkins Middle School football team for being state runner-up this year and Brandon Poole for his service to Taylor Morse's family.
• heard a presentation by Director of Elementary Instruction and Early Childhood Jennifer Luttrell regarding two grants totaling $70,000 that had been awarded to the district.
• approved a user agreement with Arbiter Pay, which hopes to make paying referees at school athletic events much more manageable.
• congratulated Superintendent Deanna Ashby and Andy Belcher for defending their dissertations at Oakland City University. Both obtained their Doctorate in Educational Leadership degrees earlier this month.
