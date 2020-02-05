As rainwater fell from the sky on Hanson Tuesday, the city’s problem with missing water may have grown worse.
“Since last Thursday, it jumped up,” Mayor Jimmy Epley told a special City Commission meeting Tuesday.
Epley revealed last week that Hanson was losing about 40,000 gallons of water a day. Now the amount is 90,000 gallons, based on the latest state audit.
“We’re almost at a 50% loss,” Epley said. The loss was 40% last week.
The commission voted unanimously to advertise for a licensed operator who can run backhoes and other equipment to find leaks. The job will be advertised in The Messenger and other places.
Last week’s story on the monthly loss of 1.3 million gallons of water prompted several people to call Hanson City Hall and report leaks in the system. Epley said one has been fixed, while a second is waiting for repairs.
The repaired leak was found at a house with an old meter which had been vacant for at least 15 years.
“Somebody, when they were working on that house a year ago, turned it back on or something,” Epley said. “The meter was running wide open.” It’s now locked.
Epley said an unlocked water meter can cost the city 30 gallons per minute.
Epley admitted he was “aggravated” that four workers assigned to find water leaks aren’t locating them, despite the city paying them a combined $72 per hour.
“If they’re not competent to do it, then let’s hire a guy to get it done,” Commissioner Brandon Marsh said. “If we wait, we’re going to end up in trouble.”
In the meantime, a worker from the Kentucky Rural Water Association plans to visit Hanson by the end of the week to help in the hunt for leaks.
The association plans to test Madisonville’s main meter for Hanson next Wednesday. Epley said Hanson has a contract limiting the city to five million gallons of water per month from Madisonville.
“We’re pushing the door right now,” Commissioner Luann Haywood said.
The city commission also used the special meeting to offer employment to an applicant for assistant city clerk. Commissioners declined to name her, because it might jeopardize her current employment.
