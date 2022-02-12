For 150 years, the company that became known as Ruby Concrete was a cornerstone of the Madisonville industrial community. Beginning as a lumber company and eventually transitioning into the concrete business, for many years the company even operated a second location in Providence. For most of its history Ruby Concrete called Dempsey Street home, before finally relocating across town and selling out back in 2019. Since then the familiar Ruby Concrete property in the heart of town has remained empty, a deserted shell of the business it once was.
But the property is in the process of being revived, although it will be taking on a far different life than what it has known.
Phase one of the Ruby Junction development has only recently been completed. Ffive condos have been constructed at the corner of Oates and Dempsy and are now up for sale.
David Garrigan, co-owner of Garrigan Building and Construction and co-owner of Ruby Junction, said the initial plan was to build and sell the five-unit condos and then outfit the plant for use, get it open and then start developing the bigger part of the property.
“We are still in those steps right now. It is just taking a little longer with what is going on in supply,” he said.
Garrigan and his two partners, Micah Hanson and Brian Byersdorf, paused construction in 2020 because of COVID, and now with issues in the supply chain, things are moving a little slower.
Now that the condos are for sale, he and his partners are looking to start work on the Ruby Concrete plant building on the corner.
“We are looking at opening that in this next year for a possible brewery location, maybe some indoor hangout kind of area,” said Garrigan.
As for the rest of the project, they are re-evaluating the layout to determine what would be best for the property because things have changed in the last two years. The original plan had family homes, mixed residential, retail and commercial space, a boutique hotel, a 7,500 square foot office building, a warehouse, and a common area, plaza, and park.
“We are still working towards that. We are just trying to figure out the dynamics of our county and city,” said Garrigan. “The tornado changed some of that, and the COVID year changed some of that, so we are just doing our due diligence to make sure we are offering the right product.”
Their plan is still to provide housing that is reasonably in size, reasonable in price, and has nice finishes that people can be proud of, he said. They are still planning on having some apartments, flat-type condos, and brownstone-type condos.
“We are moving on that schedule and that hasn’t changed, our plan hasn’t changed, we just have stretched it a bit,” said Garrigan. “We are still looking forward to providing this exciting new opportunity for Madisonville and the county.”
