The Madisonville Police Department will be hosting their 11th Annual Cram the Cruiser Event, tomorrow, August 6, 2022, at the Hanson Walmart from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

According to Chief of Police, Steve Bryan, officers from the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be on site at all entrances to accept school supplies for the children of Hopkins County. It is strongly encouraged to help be a part of the solution to give if you are able so that the children have what they need to successfully start their school year.

Here is a list of supplies needed,

Primary notebook tablets — kindergarten and K-1 grades

Notebooks

Notebook paper

Adult scissors

Children’s scissors

Pens, pencils, colored pencils, pencil cases

Composition notebooks

Erasers and rulers

Highlighters and colored markers

Backpacks, folders, binders, trapper keepers

Clear sheet protectors

Glue and tape

Index cards

Hand sanitizer

Kleenex tissues

For more information feel free to reach out to the Madisonville Police Department directly.

