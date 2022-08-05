The Madisonville Police Department will be hosting their 11th Annual Cram the Cruiser Event, tomorrow, August 6, 2022, at the Hanson Walmart from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
According to Chief of Police, Steve Bryan, officers from the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will be on site at all entrances to accept school supplies for the children of Hopkins County. It is strongly encouraged to help be a part of the solution to give if you are able so that the children have what they need to successfully start their school year.
Here is a list of supplies needed,
Primary notebook tablets — kindergarten and K-1 grades
Notebooks
Notebook paper
Adult scissors
Children’s scissors
Pens, pencils, colored pencils, pencil cases
Composition notebooks
Erasers and rulers
Highlighters and colored markers
Backpacks, folders, binders, trapper keepers
Clear sheet protectors
Glue and tape
Index cards
Hand sanitizer
Kleenex tissues
For more information feel free to reach out to the Madisonville Police Department directly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.