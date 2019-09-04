Two area teenagers who disappeared Sunday morning have been found safe.
The Madisonville Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that Demontasia Thompson, 16, and Alajah Gant, 16, had been located. They were last seen together Saturday night.
A Hopkinsville police spokesman, Mike Atkins, said both girls were found in Christian County around 5:45 p.m. Monday. He described both as being in good condition and said both were returned to their parents.
