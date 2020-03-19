Change and uncertainty looms around most businesses across the nation as the impact from COVID-19 continues with no immediate end in sight.
Not immune to the situation are the grocery chains across the country. Locally, managers and staff are doing all they can to keep supplies stocked and the doors open.
Food Giant, the parent company of both Sureway and Market Place, issued a statement Wednesday that its suppliers notified them of ongoing shortages on specific items — such as hygiene products, toilet paper, bottled water along with meat and deli items.
Sureway’s store manager Marko Johnson acknowledged they are having issues with some incoming products from manufacturers.
“They are doing the best they can. Our warehouse and our supplier are very good. But they’re having difficulties getting products from manufacturers,” he said. “But as soon as the product gets to the warehouse, they’re turning it right back around with a call to inflow. As soon as it inflows, then it turns around, and it outflows just as quick as they can get it.”
Johnson said there is a plan in place to keep the community adequately supplied.
“We’ll order as much product as we can. They are limiting us a little bit on quantities, which we’ve had to pass along to the customers. We are limiting bread and milk and staple items; that way, we make sure we have products for everybody.”
They are limiting hygiene products, too, said Johnson. National supplies are thin, and Food Giant is looking at additional suppliers or manufacturers in the global market to purchase from, he said.
“The same thing, as soon as it hits their door, they’re shipping it out, and as soon as it hits our door, we’re putting it out,” Johnson said.
Both Sureway and Marketplace announced temporary store hours Wednesday along with their new “Senior Hour.” During the first hour of business, customers age 60 and older, along with groups that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, are welcome to come and shop.
“The first hour that we open up, the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m hour,” said Johnson. “We’re asking customers that aren’t in the vulnerable category to wait till after 8 a.m. That gives the elderly some time to actually be able to make selections on what they’re looking for, and it’ll help with social distancing.”
Hopefully, Johnson said, this allows traffic not to be congested in the store.
Sureway’s new hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Market Place has limited its hours from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. until further notice. Its deli remains open, but the dining area in the deli is closed.
Other grocery stores in the community have also adjusted hours to help with social distancing and disinfecting their stores.
The Wal-Mart in Hanson has changed its hours of operation to 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. Wal-Mart’s COO Dacona Smith said in a news release Saturday the time change will help to ensure its associates can stock their products and perform cleaning and sanitizing in their stores.
Kroger is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
The ever-changing COVID-19 landscape has also impacted other businesses in the area.
With the governor’s order that all public-facing businesses should close by the end of day Wednesday, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts announced from its Facebook page that all events through May 16 would be rescheduled or canceled.
In all, 40 separate performance or events have been affected.
For a list of how Hopkins County businesses have been impacted, visit the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission’s website at bit.ly/Hop CoCOVID19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.