Madisonville’s downtown area is now decorated for the Memorial Day weekend honoring hometown heroes that have served in the military over the years.
The annual event of putting up the Hometown Hero banners continued this year and showcases 138 individuals that are from the area that have served in the military.
“It is just a way we are able to honor the service of the men and women here in Madisonville,” said Sara Lutz, the city’s public relations director. “Just a small token of appreciation ... being able to feature them on the banners throughout our downtown.”
Lutz said this year’s applications had a bigger turnout, which allowed more heroes to be featured.
“This year since we have received so many nominations, we have transitioned and done a reprint of several of those original banners, and we are now able to feature two heroes on each banner,” said Lutz, adding that banners that are on one-way streets still have the same hero on both sides.
One hero, Roger Hite, who served as a Marine gunnery sergeant in World War II, was nominated by his granddaughter, Alethea Rickard, as a surprise for her mother and uncle.
“It was pretty memorable,” said Rickard, talking about the moment that her mother saw the banner while standing at the Madisonville square.
Rickard said Hite was from Madisonville and that her mother and step dad still live here now.
“I came to visit my mother last summer,” said Rickard. “It looks really wonderful seeing all the banners up there, but I thought my grandad should be up here, too.”
Rickard said having Hite displayed as a Hometown Hero meant a lot to her family.
“I’m very sentimental, so the banner project meant a lot to me that the city selected him,” said Rickard. “My mom and uncle can’t even verbalize how much it means to them having his picture up there.”
Rickard has been working on her family’s genealogy and was able to put Hite’s journey serving in the military in a timeline through her own research and conversations with Hite before he died at the age of 84.
Rickard said Hite enlisted in the military on Sept. 14, 1940 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1946.
Hite was only 17-years-old when he enlisted, forcing him to have parental consent to join, according to Rickard. By the time he actually left for service, he was 18.
During World War II, Hite served in the Pacific and was part of the Guadalcanal campaign, which was one of the first major land offensives in the Pacific battles.
“He had stories where he was stuck under a tank for three days,” Rickard said. “He had to literally eat what crawled by, and that was a story that would come up with his grandkids when we didn’t want to eat our vegetables. It put things into perspective.”
During her research into her family history, Rickard also found letters that Hite had written to the woman he would eventually marry.
Rickard said the tone of the letters expressed the immense stress of the situatiuon.
“You could tell he thought his days were numbered,” she said.
Following his service, he lived in North Carolina with his wife and they spent time between their home there and in Madisonville.
Hite died Feb. 13, 2007, one day short of his 62nd wedding anniversary.
Lutz said anyone wanting to apply for a Hometown Hero banner next year can do so at the city’s website at www. madisonvilleliving.com or by going to city hall located at 67 North Main Street.
Applications are due in March every year and decisions are announced at the beginning of April, according to Lutz.
Other events are also being scheduled in Hopkins County for the Memorial Day weekend.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville will hold an annual Memorial Day service beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.
“It is an annual event that we hold, and we are just wanting to honor and celebrate the lives of those that have gone before us,” said Virgle Bowles, the executive vice-president of Elliott Mortuary. “We will have a military veteran there to honor the veterans that have gone before us as well. It is going to be a great event for the community and we are hoping that the community will turn out and support this event that we will have in honor of our loved ones.”
The local American Legion also will have Honor Guard events at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and in Providence at their VFW center on Monday at 9:30 a.m. where the honor guard will raise the American flag and perform taps.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.