Madisonville Fire Department was dispatched to Rosemont Drive in Madisonville early Thursday morning to investigate a reported natural gas odor in the air. While fire fighters found no danger in the vicinity, the odor itself could be tied to weather conditions yesterday morning.
In the very early hours of Thursday morning, a heavy fog set in over northern Hopkins County. There was also a strong wind that fire fighters say was blowing directly towards the area around Rosemont Drive.
Although potentially deadly if inhaled, and highly flammable, natural gas itself does not have any odor at all. The familiar “rotten eggs”
scent that most people recognize around natural gas actually comes from a chemical additive called mercaptan that is put into gas as a way to alert customers to a gas leak.
Although very dangerous indoors, outdoor gas leaks are far less worrisome. Natural gas is lighter than air, so in an open, outdoor environment, it dissipates very quickly. An issue like what happened on Thursday, however, can come about due to the mercaptan. While the gas itself is lighter than air, the mercaptan is not.
With thick fog cover hanging over the area, any potential natural gas would have drifted away into the atmosphere, but the odor causing mercaptan was likely held down by the moisture in the air. The scent would have remained at ground level, and could be blown along by the wind for miles.
“We did not find anything,” said firefighter Brandon Tow. “We checked Rosemont Drive, Cindy Lane and all the way over to Carhartt on US 41. Atmos Energy also came out and checked. They didn’t find anything of concern either.”
He said one possible culprit for the odor was a nearby asphalt plant. While not usually noticeable in this area, the combination of wind and fog could have been just the perfect storm to cause concern for residents. Many oil-based chemicals such as those used in the manufacturing of asphalt, smell very similar to natural gas.
Tow said that Madisonville Fire Department responds to many calls for natural gas each year. Around half of them prove to be nothing, but the other half are often a legitimate danger.
“If you smell gas, don’t wait,” he said. “Call 911 immediately. We will come out and check it out. That’s our job.”
