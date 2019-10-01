Myers retires from fire department

Monday was retirement day for 20-year Madisonville firefighter Capt. Brian Myers. He was honored with a reception at Fire Station 1 on Sunday afternoon, including a farewell fire call. He plans to keep working for a local security company.
Richard Burkard/The Messenger
